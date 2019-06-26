Identify comparative products, Government urged

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

BEEF production and processing could be Zambia’s comparative advantage in continental trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) if the country accelerates its supply capacity, an economist says.

Oby Ezekwesili, who is also a former World Bank vice-president for Africa, said Zambeef Products Plc, which is Zambia’s largest agricultural-value chain company, could maximise its production and processing capacity to tap into the large market that will be created by the AfCFTA agreement that was enforced last month. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/