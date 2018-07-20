IDC to invest $5 million in fish project

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has set aside US$5 million for investment in an integrated fish project in Chembe district in Luapula Province.IDC chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said the corporation has taken keen interest in the continued development of Luapula Province.

Mr Kaluba said IDC's key principle is to invest in every province based on its natural endowments, and that Luapula is known for fish production.