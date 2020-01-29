IDC spells out strategy

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MORE stringent measures will be put in place this year to effectively monitor companies and maximise dividends from dormant firms, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba says.

The IDC was established to create and maximise long-term shareholder value as an active investor and shareholder of successful State-owned enterprises, as well as undertake industrialisation and rural development activities through the creation of new industries.