IDC signs Kapiri Mposhi dry port share deal

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) yesterday signed a shareholder agreement with Africa Inland Container Deport (AFICD) of Tanzania to establish a dry port in Kapiri Mposhi by December at a cost of US$146.5 million.

During construction, the dry port with planned capacity of handling 10 million of cargo annually will create 500 jobs and 3,000 direct and indirect jobs once operational.