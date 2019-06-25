IDC, Russian firm talk fertilizer, ammonium

KALONDE NYATI, Moscow, Russia

TALKS are in progress between Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and a Russian firm on the possibility of co-investing in the manufacturing of fertiliser and ammonium as the holding company continues to expand its portfolio.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said the foreign company is looking to either revive Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) or develop a green field project. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/