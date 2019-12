MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has dissolved the board of directors at Times Printpak and removed some senior management staff in a restructuring plan to revive the financially challenged company.

IDC chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said yesterday that the Zambia Daily Mail Limited Board and management has been directed to oversee the operations of the Times Printpak.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/