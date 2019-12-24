IDC nods energy sector reforms

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

HAVING more than one energy player is an effective way of dealing with load- shedding, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba has said.

Mr Kaluba said the opening up of the energy sector following the approval of the energy policy will go a long way in ensuring reliable electricity supply.

In November 2019, Government approved the new energy policy aimed at facilitating open power transmission access regimes, cost-reflective tariffs, multiplicity of players in the energy market and CLICK TO READ MORE