IDC, Musika seal $287,700 deal

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

INDUSTRIAL Development Corporation (IDC) and Musika have signed a US$287,700 grant to enhance smallholder farmers’ market access for horticultural produce and consumption of nutritious processed products.

This follows the successful shortlisting of two IDC-owned fruit-processing companies – Kalene Hills Fruit Company Limited (KHFC) and Eastern Tropical Fruit Company Limited (ETFC).

This was after a call for concept notes by Musika under a challenge fund competition on “stimulating agricultural markets and nutrition opportunities in bio-fortified crops, livestock and livestock products, fruits and vegetables and processing and retailing of nutritious foods”.

The two entities, which emerged as successful recipients, will each get