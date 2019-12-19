Business

IDC, Indian banks sign deal

December 19, 2019
FROM left: Industrial Development Corporation Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba, Bank of India general manager international division Ravi Gupta, Indo Zambia Bank managing director Maheshkumar Bansal and Central Bank of India general manager international division Vijay Murar during a shareholders agreement signing ceremony in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT, through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and three Indian banks have signed a shareholders agreement that will further stimulate growth for Indo Zambia Bank .
The Zambian government, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda partnered in 1984 to form Indo Zambia Bank without a formal agreement.
IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said Indo Zambia Bank, which is one of the most profitable entities under IDC, is expected to contribute to the stability of the bank and

