IDC, Indian banks sign deal

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT, through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and three Indian banks have signed a shareholders agreement that will further stimulate growth for Indo Zambia Bank .

The Zambian government, Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda partnered in 1984 to form Indo Zambia Bank without a formal agreement.

IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said Indo Zambia Bank, which is one of the most profitable entities under IDC, is expected to contribute to the stability of the bank and CLICK TO READ MORE