IDC gets down to work on Indeni partner

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has started preparing the negotiating framework for an equity partner for Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company Limited.
Recently, IDC shortlisted five candidates for strategic equity partner in Indeni.
Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba said IDC is in the process of engaging a strategic partner with the financial muscle to make the significant investment required to modernise the plant. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

