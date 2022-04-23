IDC calls on members to address audit control lapses

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

THE Industrial Development Corporation Group (IDC) has urged corporate institutions to take stock of the challenges that lead to audit control lapses and devise strategies to remedy the situation. Group acting chief executive officer Henry Sakala said IDC now has zero-tolerance to lapses such as unsupported payments, missing documents, failure to retire impress and update records. During the Group's control environment process review and re-orientation workshop yesterday, Mr Sakala said the delayed completion of audited financial statements is another pain point which needs urgent correction. "I, therefore, urge you to use this session to interrogate and devise strategies for resolving some of the lapses. "The state of your control environment will in the coming year be included as a key performance indicator in your individual performance appraisal," he said. Mr Sakala has confidence that the orientation workshop will come up with strategies on