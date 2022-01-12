IDC boss arrested, Lusambo detained

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

INDUSTRIAL Development Corporation Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba has been arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly abusing the authority of his office. And ACC yesterday warned and cautioned former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and later detained him at Ridgeway Police Post on suspicion that he has properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Mr Kaluba, 46, of Lilayi, has been charged with abuse of authority of office.

In a statement yesterday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Mr Kaluba allegedly abused the authority of his office between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. While acting with unknown persons, Mr Kaluba allegedly arbitrarily directed Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) to enter into a contract of sale with Dungguan Baichan Trading Company Limited without following procurement procedures. The contract of sale dated June 16, 2021 between ZAFFICO and Dungguan Baichan Trading was in relation to mukula logs. In the same matter, ACC has also arrested Lusaka businessman Ackson Tembo for alleged corrupt practices involving CLICK TO READ MORE