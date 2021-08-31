ICTAZ, Axis Solution sign digital platforms promotion deal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

INFORMATION and Communications Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) and Axis Solutions have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the use of digital platforms as a vehicle to grow the economy.

ICTAZ president Karim Mutembo said the use of digital platforms is slowly gaining momentum. Mr Mutembo, however, said ICTAZ's visibility needs to be enhanced to enable more Zambians and businesses to embrace online services. He said last Friday when ICTAZ and Axis Solutions signed a MoU which is aimed at improving the visibility in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. "This MoU is timely especially now when Zambia is slowly embracing the use of ICT to drive the digital economy agenda," Mr Mutembo said. And Axis Solutions country manager Prince Dube said the partnership with ICTAZ will