ICT professionals should acquaint selves with provisions of ICT Act

Analysis: SHARON BWALYA KASOMA–NG’UNI

THAT the Zambian Parliament of Zambia saw it fit to enact the Act establishing and regulating the Information and Communications Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) underscores the indispensable nature of the ICT profession in this jurisdiction.

ICTAZ is a professional corporate body created under the Information and Communications Technology Association of Zambia Act No 7 of 2018 (the Act).

The Act, which received Presidential assent on July 28, 2018, was enacted to, among other thing, regulate information and communications technology professionals. In this way, each member of the Association would work towards the common goal of promoting and improving the ICT profession.

