ICT-based teaching, learning for better GCE exam results

Analysis: DARIUS SIMBEYA

IT IS of great concern that this year’s GCE exam failure rate has more than doubled where, according to reports, “about 22,734 candidates failed the General Certificate of Education Examinations in 2019, showing an increase in the failure rate to 13 percent from 6 percent last year”.

In line with this, it is important to note that one of the contributing factors towards poor academic performance in Africa is poor access to academic information materials, hence the need for an effective information and communications technology (ICT)-based teaching and learning to harmonise the traditional way of schooling.

Functionally, ICT-based teaching and learning includes a wide variety of learning strategies and ICT applications for exchanging information and gaining knowledge.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/