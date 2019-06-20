ICR top performers Cape Town bound

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SATURDAY’S Inter-Company Relay (ICR) has taken a new dimension with Sanlam Life Insurance sponsoring three top performers to compete at the Cape Town Marathon scheduled for September this year.

Previously, ICR has been more of a social and fundraising event but the Zambia Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) has entered into partnership with Sanlam to send three runners to South Africa.