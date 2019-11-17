Icilanga mulilo experience

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WHEN I started planning for my icilanga mulilo back in 2017, I had a picture of cooking a variety of traditional dishes which a few singing women would present to my future husband.

My septuagenarian grandmother, Lukonde Chibamba, explained to me the difference between icilanga mulilo and amatebeto, two events which are associated with the Bemba ethnic group, but now widely practised by across the country.

“We want your husband to feel free to eat food when he visits your parents’ place, so we prepare what we call icilanga mulilo,” Grandma Lukonde had told me.

“But a time may come after some years of you two staying together, when you will have to appreciate your husband for how good he has taken care of you and your family.”

"What you will prepare then will be amatebeto to say thank you my husband. For icilanga mulilo, the bride-to-be does not follow, but for amatebeto, the woman is allowed to attend," she said.