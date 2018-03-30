Ice Queen isn’t saying bye

THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

RAPPER Cleo Ice Queen has released her first single this year, a dancehall debut titled “Don’t Say Goodbye” featuring singing sensation Kuni.

The song, released about a fortnight ago, has been produced by Shinko Beats.

“It [song] talks about a person in a relationship telling the other person to kind of like be serious, like what do you want and the guy is responding saying ‘don’t say goodbye’, I can’t really say it’s a love song,” Cleo said.

She says she was inspired to write the song because of the way the chorus was structured. She says it was after she went to the studio with Kuni that they came up with the chorus and built the story of the whole song from it.

Cleo says she is not sure if the song will be on her next album which she is working on and expects to release later this year.

“The album is due this year definitely but I just don’t have a date yet. I’m just dropping singles because people need content. I am working on an album but I don’t really want to have too many old songs on the album, I want more fresh stuff,” she says.

Cleo could not give details of the album but said she is working with Shinko Beats, Kekero, Magician and Mr Kamera from Zimbabwe as producers.

“There has already been a difference in my music because people classified me as a rapper but I do more than that especially if I’m challenged to do so by my producers. So,` people [should] know by now to expect anything from me, so they can expect anything from me but fact is that there will be quality and it’ll be perfect,” she says.

Cleo is working on having more performances this year with a band so that her music will be live.

Her first performance with her band will be at the Jameson Connect on April 7 in the Lusaka Showgrounds.