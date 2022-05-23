IBZ pumps K500,000 to boost milk production

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Chilanga

INDO Zambia Bank Limited (IZB), through its micro, small and medium enterprises scheme loan, has signed a K500,000 credit facility with Mapepe Dairy Cooperative Society Limited to help dairy farmers with affordable loans to grow their businesses. The cooperative, which is located in Chilanga district, produces about 60,000 litres of milk per month.

It has a milk collection centre which services 89 members in the area. Speaking during the signing ceremony in Chilanga on Thursday, cooperative board chairperson Winster Chizongo commended IZB for extending the credit facility to the cooperative.

Mr Chizongo said the farmers will use the loans to buy dairy cows, chuff cutters, dipping and milking cans. He is optimistic that milk production at the milk collection centre will increase from 60,000 litres to 120,000 litres per month with support from the commercial bank. "Revenue generation for the cooperative, which includes dairy and other livestock feed sales, will also improve," he said. Mr Chizongo said initially the cooperative used to produce about 70,000 litres of milk per month, but the figures reduced to 60,000 litres in 2017 because of drought.