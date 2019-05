NALISHEBO NAMAIKO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Industrial Commercial Bank Limited (ZICB) says the planned liquidation of Intermarket Banking Corporation Limited (IBC) will not affect its operations as it is not linked to the bank.

ZICB is a new wholly Zambian bank that assumed all deposit and some liabilities of the IBC, which is under Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) possession.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/