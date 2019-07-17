IATF urges private sector to be aggressive

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE private sector needs to be more aggressive if it is to tap into the business deals that will be presented by the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF), which is expected to exceed the US$40 billion worth of trade transactions recorded last year.

The IATF, launched last year, is an initiative by the African Union in partnership with African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) and other cooperating partners to promote the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) objectives of integration through trade and business linkages.