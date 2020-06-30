IAPRI wants improved agro technology embraced

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ADOPTION of improved agricultural technology by farmers can contribute to an economically efficient and financial viability farming sector through improved output, the Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) says.

According to the Rural Agricultural Livelihoods (RALS) 2019 Survey report launched recently, nationally 63.2 percent of farmers used fertiliser in their fields, with Central Province having the highest at 85 percent and Western Province with the lowest at 15.3 percent.

IAPRI held a virtual meeting and the report was written by IAPRI research director Antony Chapoto, research associate Mitelo Subakanya, senior research associate Auckland Kuteya and independent consultant Margaret Beaver.

RALS is a three-wave panel survey (2012, 2015 and 2019) designed to obtain a comprehensive picture of Zambia's small and