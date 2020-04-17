IAPRI thinks food supply chain protection

NJOMBO

Lusaka

INDABA Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) says there is need to ensure the food supply chain is not negatively affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to IAPRI’s report on securing food systems and trade in Zambia during the COVID-19, the supply chain for retail chain stores such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar, among others, could be affected due to the lockdown in South Africa.

“With regard to informal markets, where the majority of low-income households purchase food from, more stringent movement restrictions and closure of markets will result in a disruption of people’s livelihoods and incomes.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide has affected all sectors of the global economy as well as at country level. The food systems have not been spared by this outbreak, with developing countries, including Zambia, poised to be the hardest-hit in terms of food system CLICK TO READ MORE