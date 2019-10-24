IAPRI talks artificial insemination

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

IN THE face of climate change, Indaba Agricultural Policy and Research Institute (IAPRI) says there is need for the private sector to invest in the creation of artificial insemination (AI) centres to improve the quality of animals.

IAPRI executive director Chance Kabaghe said majority of smallholder farmers in the county are unable to fully benefit from livestock production due to poor quality of animals.

Mr Kabaghe said in an interview recently that most livestock farmers are in need of AI services not only to improve their animal breeds, but to also ensure that animals are disease-resistant. CLICK TO READ MORE