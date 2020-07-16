IAPRI for cut funding

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

INDABA Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI) has advised Government to reduce funding to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Last month, Government announced the release of a cumulative K1 billion to ensure active participation in the FRA 2020 crop marketing season to facilitate attainment of strategic food reserve requirements.

Government has also set aside about K1.7 billion for one million farmers to access fertiliser and seed under FISP for the 2020/2021 farming season.

IAPRI has recommended cost-effective alternatives that will not burden the treasury but still help achieve sustainable agricultural growth and CLICK TO READ MORE