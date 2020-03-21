I will never walk out of Parley – Roan MP

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ROAN Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Chishala will never walk out of Parliament to please the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because his allegiance is to people in his constituency.

Mr Chishala said he did not walk out of the House when Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 was tabled for the second reading because the people of Roan do not have a problem with recommendations of the select committee.