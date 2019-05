ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

A MURDER convict who was on Friday pardoned by President Edgar Lungu could not hide her joy as she walked out of the prison gates to freedom.

Charity Ng'andu, who is among the over 2,000 inmates freed through a presidential pardon as part of celebrations to mark Africa Freedom Day, had served seven years of her sentence at Lusaka Central Prison also known as Chimbokaila.