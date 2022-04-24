I was victim of sexual harassment – DEC boss

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

A TRANSFER that was meant to punish her for turning down an affair with a male boss eventually became a springboard to current Drug Enforcement Commission Director-General Mary Chirwa’s career. Appearing on Hot FM radio last Friday, Ms Chirwa disclosed that she was a victim of harassment from a senior male officer when she earlier worked as a junior officer in the accounting department at DEC. She said she got transferred from the accounting department to anti-money-laundering unit for turning down advances from a male boss who sought a relationship with her. “One of the senior officers wanted to have a relationship with me but when I declined, I was transferred from the accounting unit to anti-money-laundering unit as a form of punishment,” she said. Ms Chirwa said what was meant to be a punishment for CLICK TO READ MORE