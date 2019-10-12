‘I want to vote before I die again’

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Kaoma

A RETIRED local court magistrate who was blocked from voting in the Kaoma Town Council chairperson by-election after data on the voters’ register showed that he had died has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to address the matter before the 2021 general elections.

David Mutelembwe, 68, could not vote on Thursday because the ECZ register lists him as deceased.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/