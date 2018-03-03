I told Zodwa to be moderate – Karasa

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

MUSCIAN Karasa, who had invited South African seductive dancer, Zodwa Wabantu to Zambia, says he had cautioned her to be moderate because Zambians have a different culture.

The controversial socialite, who had promised her fans in Zambia that she would perform without underwear, has been banned by the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili.

Zodwa, who is popularly known for wearing skimpy dresses without underwear was expected to grace Karasa’s Kabwata Boy Pandemonium album launch on March 10 at Hollywood City Nightclub in Lusaka.

The ban by Reverend Sumaili comes after a video of the entertainer went viral on social media. In the video, Zodwa Wabantu was promising her fans in Zambia a show without any underwear.

In an interview, Karasa was defensive of Zodwa, saying people did not have to be negative about her coming to Zambia because she was told about the country’s norms.

“We made it clear to her that it is an adult entertainment show but the country’s values are to be respected,” Karasa said before Rev Sumaili announced the barring of the South African dancer.

He shared that he invited Zodwa Wabantu because artistes from different African countries need to network and build relationships.

“Zodwa is a good dancer and a very good entertainer who will give the audience the mood of celebrating the launch that night, she is African and Zambia is in Africa. I know some of her fans here in Zambia cannot wait to see her,” he said.

Zodwa Rebecca Libram is a South African socialite and dancer who used to work for a debt collection company before resigning to concentrate on her entertainment career.

She became popular for her dance moves at Durban’s Eyadini Lounge and has since climbed the entertainment ladder. With friends, Zodwa used to perform at Rock Club in Soweto where she rose to fame for her dance craft.

Zodwa’s seductive dance technique has earned her as much fans and critiques in southern African country.

Kabwata Boy Pandemonium is Karasa’s second following his debut record called ‘Titan Revolution’ which introduced him to the Zambian music industry in 2013. The upcoming launch will embrace supporting acts from Chef 187, Wezi, Petersen, DJ Cosmo and Ruff kid.

Known for his hit singles , Do Me, Go Mama Go and his prominent feature on Dalisoul’s Shansha, Karasa told the Weekend Mail that the his new album has 15 songs done by different music producers.

“This album is different because the music was produced by different creative minds like Dj Muzenge Man, Shome C, Jerry D, Raydo, Kekero and the list is endless,” Karasa said.

The Pandemonium album has songs like Luna Feeling, Kabwata Boy, Girl From Africa, Bakulala featuring Tommy D and Stevo, Wako featuring B1, addicted featuring Pharoah and Gadafi, Ma Bwete and Horizon featuring Petertsen.

Others are Banono, Heavy Duty featuring Cleo Ice Queen, Kwati ba Moyo, Lenshina, How Can Let You featuring DJ Cosmo, Chibomola featuring Ruff Kaida, Mbaula and Maruma.