I smelled death, says COVID-19 survivor

‘I SMELLED death, I felt like I was going to die. The pain was too much,” says Bwembya Mubanga, describing his experience suffering from COVID-19.

But before he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Bwembya never took the respiratory disease very seriously.

In fact, when Government decided to close bars and nightclubs to prevent social gathering and stop the spread of the virus, Bwembya defied the order.

The 39-year-old electrician would still go to liquor stores every evening after work and meet friends and have drinks from the car park.

“I was among people who were not for the idea of closing bars,” he told me from his house in Libalaw.

“I never took COVID-19 seriously, so just to socialise with my friends I would go to the mall and drink from the car park,” he said.

But all that came to an end when he tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15.

Bwembya narrated that around 15:00 hours on July 2, while he was at work, he felt sick. He felt pain in his joints, he had fever, chills and a headache. When he got home he took Cafemol, which gave him some relief.

“The following morning I was feeling okay, though a little fatigued,” he said.

Bwembya decided to report for work, but later in the evening he started feeling ill again, and he took some more painkillers.

He felt better, but only momentarily.

When the pain persisted, Bwembya decided to go to Chilenje Level One Hospital where he underwent some medicals checkups.