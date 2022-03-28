I saw players use juju – Katongo

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

FORMER national team captain Christoper Katongo says during his playing days, he saw some players using charms to get to the top.

The 2012 Africa Cup winning captain says he has never personally believed in the use of charms to achieve success but just the application of hard work and discipline.

“I have seen players, especially in South Africa, use charms to get to the top,” Katongo, who played for Jomo Sono’s Jomo Cosmos in South Africa, writes in his book, The Story Behind the 2012 AfCON Victory.

“In South African footballing circles, it seems like a cultural thing to have charms as a player. Despite this, my conviction in hard work preceded my pursuits and I stayed clear-headed, never using charms, because I had a goal, I had a plan for my career and I knew how to get there and that was through discipline and hard work.”

Katongo says while playing for Jomo Cosmos, he experienced a goal drought, something that bothered him so much that he developed insomnia.

“I had made no goals, worse, I made no shots on target. This occurred during five consecutive games,” he writes.

“I got sleepless nights; I developed insomnia. My wife by then was my girlfriend. She begged me to eat something as I had no appetite and no sleep. I was complaining to her about my failures and the weight of not scoring, or even getting into situations where I could at least take a shot at CLICK TO READ MORE