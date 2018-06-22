I saw my friend die

A SURVIVOR of Wednesday’s Black Mountain accident which killed 10 people in Kitwe says he tried to run for his life but was trapped in the chrome as he saw part of the slag dump crumble on some people he was working with.Kenan Simambe, 27, said in an interview from his hospital bed yesterday that it was terrifying to see his friend who was running behind him being hit and eventually killed by rubble falling down from the top of the mountain.

Mr Simambe is the son of late Power Dynamos and Zambia national soccer team midfielder Kenan Simambe, who died in the 1993 Gabon air crash.