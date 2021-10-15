I ran my race – Miti

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH the journey has not been short of bumpy spots, former Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti says he has run his race. President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday terminated the appointment of Dr Miti, replacing him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for administration Patrick Kangwa in an acting capacity. “When all is said and done, we must all run our own races. I have run mine,” Dr Miti, whose start and end as the country’s top civil servant was riddled with controversy, said. “My greatest honour and privilege was bestowed on me when His Excellency the former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu appointed me as Secretary to Cabinet and Principal Private Secretary. I, therefore, wish to thank most sincerely President Lungu for the honour. “Zambia, through free education policy at the time, allowed me to come out of Chifubu Township in Ndola to be Secretary to the Cabinet. I shall always be indebted to my country.” Dr Miti’s name came to prominence following a financial scandal at the Ministry of Health during CLICK TO READ MORE