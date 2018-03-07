‘I questioned Kambwili’s firm after he accused Mopani’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FORMER Zambian Voice executive director Chilufya Tayali says he was persuaded to investigate the ownership of Mwamona Engineering and Investment Technical Services after learning that Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was reportedly questioning Mopani Copper Mines for giving contracts to other people.

And Mr Tayali told the Lusaka Magisrate’s Court yesterday that he is not competent to prove all the allegations levelled against Kambwili.

This is in a matter Kambwili is facing a charge of forgery, uttering false document and giving false information to a public officer.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/