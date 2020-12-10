I love you all Southerners told

STEVEN MVULA, Monze

I AM the President of the Republic of Zambia and I love the people of Southern Province, President Edgar Lungu has stressed.

And the President has advised Zambians not to vote for people based on language because any language can be learnt just like he learnt to speak better Bemba and some Tonga.

Addressing people in Bweengwa yesterday, President Lungu said he is angry because of lies being peddled by some sectors that he does not love the people of Southern Province.

The head of State said just like all Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) members are under him, he also presides over Bweengwa, Choma, Dundumwezi and Monze, which are part of the country.

"There is only one Zambia, one nation and one President – Edgar Chagwa Lungu. That's the reality. Accept it and