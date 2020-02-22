Sport

I know nothing

February 22, 2020
1 Min Read
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga with former association executive committee member Pivoty Simwanza (right) at the church service for the late FIFA referee, Katongo Kabungo, at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Thursday. PICTURE: ROBINSON KUNDA

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has denied allegations that he cheated the association by making it pay a bill of K24,552 incurred by himself and his associates at Savoy Hotel in Ndola four years ago.
Elijah “Shenko” Chileshe, who was expelled as FAZ executive committee member but was reinstated by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) last month, alleged that on May 6, 2017, Kamanga directed that US$38,000 be paid to Enfin Solution, a company in which he has interest, from a FAZ account.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor


Facebook Feed

Ad1