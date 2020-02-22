I know nothing

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has denied allegations that he cheated the association by making it pay a bill of K24,552 incurred by himself and his associates at Savoy Hotel in Ndola four years ago.

Elijah “Shenko” Chileshe, who was expelled as FAZ executive committee member but was reinstated by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) last month, alleged that on May 6, 2017, Kamanga directed that US$38,000 be paid to Enfin Solution, a company in which he has interest, from a FAZ account.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/