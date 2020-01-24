I know nothing – Mulenga

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

CONTRARY to an earlier assessment that the protracted search for the new Chipolopolo coach should come to an end within days, it seems it is far from being concluded.

Four days after the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) settled on Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as national team coach, the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development, which is the benefactor of the coach’s salary, is not in the loop regarding the recruitment.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/