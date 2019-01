PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ROSEMARY Jere, mother of Richard Zulu, the three-year-old boy who was embedded with 44 needles, has insisted that she does not know how the instruments got into her son’s body and that she is ready to face the police.

And Ministry of Health spokesperson Abel Kabalo has disputed social media report suggesting that five more needles have been detected in Richard, body http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/