I don’t have to bribe anyone to win – Bowman

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, CHOMBA MUSIKA, Ndola, Lusaka

KABUSHI Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo yesterday told Ndola High Court that he is a “household name” who does not need to bribe people in exchange for votes.Mr Lusambo has dismissed allegations that he bribed church choir groups, stating that he visited over 40 religious organisations in the constituency since 2015. He said this in a case in which Kabushi United Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidate Bernard Kanengo has petitioned Mr Lusambo’s election, claiming electoral malpractices. Opening his defence before Lusaka High Court Judge Edward Musona sitting in Ndola yesterday, Mr Lusambo said he is a well-known public figure in Kabushi as children and adults know him. He said allegations that he was bribing the electorate during campaigns are false. Asked by his lawyer, Jonas Zimba, if it was true that on August 8 this year he invited two choir groups and gave them K20,000 to share, Mr Lusambo denied doing so.

Mr Lusambo said he was in Kitwe on the material day attending a political rally at Changanamai grounds. He denied inviting choir groups from Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Masala and Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kabushi at his residence and giving them K20,000 each. Mr Lusambo also denied bribing