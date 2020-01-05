‘I didn’t know she is someone’s wife’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE phrase‘ignorance has no defence’ became a reality for a 26-year-old man of Matero Township when the local court ordered him to pay K30,000 in damages for sleeping with another man’s wife.

Even when Augustine Keshi told Magistrate Miyanda Banda that he did not know that his lover, only identified as Petronella, 22, is married to Penias Phiri, 28, the court went ahead to slap him with the fine.

Keshi, who was testifying against a suit for compensation for adultery, told the court that he knew Petronella four months earlier and