I could’ve died

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

REFEREE Janny Sikazwe, who was at the centre of the farcical scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations game between Tunisia and Mali in which he twice prematurely blew the final whistle, says Zambians are lucky to receive him back home alive. Sikazwe, who arrived in the country yesterday from the tournament, told reporters that he could have died in Cameroon. He believes it is God who told him to prematurely end the match between Mali and Tunisia in order to preserve his life. With fans branding the tournament an embarrassment, the AfCON head of referees Essam Abdel-Fatah defended the performance of Sikazwe, who also officiated at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, saying he was suffering from the effects of the 34-degree heat level and 65 percent humidity in Limbe, the venue of the match Mali won 1-0. “The referee suffered from heatstroke and very severe dehydration, which led to him losing focus and was taken to the hospital,” Abdel-Fatah told MBC Egypt’s Al-Laib. “It caused him to lose time in the 80th minute.” Sikazwe explained yesterday that the doctors who assessed him after the match said he had remained with a little time from the moment he ended the match before he could possibly go into a coma. “And that could have been the end,” he said. “Everyone could have come here today to receive me in a coffin.” Sikazwe, whose only other contribution at AfCON after that was as a video assistant referee in the match between Gabon and Morocco, was welcomed by FAZ referees’ manger Aziph Banda, Kapiri Mposhi councillor Ronald Simwanza and Zambia Sports Fans Association patron Peter Makembo. Sikazwe explained that what happened to him on that day was unusual as he reached a point during the match where he could not hear the communication from other officials. He said the situation got worse in the second half to a stage where he again started hearing strange voices. “In a normal scenario, it is allowed to tell the fourth official to continue a match in case you are unable to continue, but I could not do it because there was a stage where I could not hear anyone and even the communication device became too hot and I even wanted to throw it away,” he explained. “This is how bad the situation was.” Sikazwe also said that he was shocked to hear from his colleague that he had prematurely ended the match as he was communicating with some people who told him to end the match.

“I really do not know if I was talking to myself, but one thing I know is that Zambians are lucky to receive me like this today,” he said. Sikazwe said he has learnt from his mistake and will come out stronger. “What I now believe is that we failed. We did not succeed. But if you fail, what is important is to rise. That is what is important and then you will be called a winner,” he said. “Since I failed and I have come back here and I accept the failure, then call me a failure. But I want you to wait and see if you are going to call me a failure. So, I now want people to say, ‘so, this is the guy, yes’.” Sikazwe, who thanked the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the support, said he loves his job and he does not see himself retiring. “So, there is no resting for me,” he said. “Three weeks in Zambia and I will be up and running again.” After his time-keeping controversy, security staff had to surround him and his two assistants on the pitch in order to keep angry Tunisian officials away from them. Initially, there were suggestions that Sikazwe’s double error came after he stopped the match for a five-minute water break but failed to pause his watch. It could have meant his watch running to 90 minutes even though only 85 had been played. It was also suggested that he believed the extra four minutes 43 seconds played after his initial full-time whistle was stoppage time. Around 35 minutes after the match was prematurely stopped, both teams were asked to come back by AfCON officials to complete the remaining minutes, but Tunisia – who later appealed and lost – refused, saying the players were already recovering in ice baths. At that point, Sikazwe was compelled to blow the final whistle again – his third and final. CLICK TO READ MORE