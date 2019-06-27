I can’t neglect the dead – Miles Sampa

JUSTINAH MUKUKA, Lusaka

MY SPIRIT will not rest and work well if I neglect the dead, says Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa.

Speaking when he received a total K25,000 in donations for building a perimeter wall around around Leopards Hill Cemetery, Mr Sampa said the living cannot be taken care of if the dead are neglected.

The donations to the K1.8 million project were by Black Gold Insurance Brokers (K12,000), Seeff Properties (K8,000) and HLB Zambia (K5,000). http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/