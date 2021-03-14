‘I can’t live without sex’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Matero Local Court has heard how a man of Chaisa Township got himself a girlfriend after his wife allegedly denied him his conjugal rights.

Chapanama Lungu, 33, told the court that he could not manage to live without sex because his blood was still pumping.

But when he failed to perform on his girlfriend, he accused his wife, Prisca Mwaba, 29, of casting a spell on his manhood.

Lungu was testifying in a matter in which he sued Mwaba for divorce. The couple got married in 2013 and has three children.

“Problems in my marriage started when my wife accused me of being promiscuous. Whenever I go to look for peace works, she thinks I go to look for women.

Later she started denying me sex. Our families called for a meeting and she promised to change but nothing has