I bribed ACC officer – MP

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

LUMEZI independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu says he once bribed an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer with K50,000 to have a file deleted. And properties worth over K200 million has been seized, restricted and forfeited to the State by ACC in the last 12 months. Mr Zulu, who has called for the disbandment of the commission, says in its current form, it cannot win the fight against corruption. Mr Zulu, who debated and refused to support the ACC budget allocation for 2022, said the ACC has suddenly become active only for lip service to impress the new government. “We should have been discussing disbandment of ACC. You cannot have an officer calling you to give them a K50,000 to have your file deleted. I have bribed ACC before,” Mr Zulu said.

He said while the House was approving K52 million for the commission, some corrupt people have 'allocated' K100 million to protect their corrupt activities. But Second Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano asked Mr Zulu to withdraw the statement because it was in bad taste. Mr Zulu said: "If it is your wish, I withdraw, but madam chairperson, these things are happening and what if I have reserved K100 million to protect my corrupt activities? "These officers will go to the house of the person who is being investigated and sit there without doing anything," Mr Zulu said. After several efforts by the Speaker to deter Mr Zulu from diverting his debate, Ms Chisangano curtailed the lawmaker's session. In response, Mr Zulu said the whole House is corrupt. Ms Chisangano ordered Mr Zulu to withdraw the statement, to which he obliged. Kalomo Central MP Harry Kamboni said conditions of service for ACC workers should