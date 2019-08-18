‘ I am still young I can’t live without sex’

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A THIRTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD woman of Chaisa Township, who told the Matero Local Court that her blood was still running, has divorced her husband of 18 years for sexually starving her for one year.

Doreen Zulu told the court that she cannot stay in a marriage without sex.

“My husband stopped having sex with me in 2018. He only lies on top of me from 20:00 to 06:00 hours the next morning daily and tells me that he feels better when he does that,” she said. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/