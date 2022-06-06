I am still UNIP president- – Mwamba

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WRANGLES in United National Independence Party (UNIP) have deepened, with the organisation expelling its president, Trevor Mwamba. But Bishop Mwamba said the central committee meeting that allegedly expelled him was illegal, hence the decision is null and void. UNIP vice-president Mike Kaira suspended Bishop Mamba on May 15 this year after a central committee meeting for allegedly failing to govern the party. But Bishop Mwamba declared the suspension null and void, stating that there was no central committee meeting called for that purpose. A day later, Bishop Mwamba suspended Mr Kaira for gross misconduct. But Mr Kaira said Bishop Mwamba could not suspend him as he (Bishop Mwamba) was already serving a suspension. And now, the central committee meeting held on Saturday resolved to expel Bishop Mwamba as UNIP president.

Speaking during a briefing yesterday, Mr Kaira said Bishop Mwamba allegedly failed to respond to particulars of the offence availed to him by the national disciplinary committee, seven days after his suspension. He said Bishop Mwamba also failed to present himself before the committee, which sat on Saturday. "The committee resolved to pass the judgment to expel him from the party in absentia according to provisions of the party constitution, rules and regulations," Mr Kaira said. In line with the party constitution, Mr Kaira will now act as president. The central committee further suspended