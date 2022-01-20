I am on firm ground – Chitala

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FORMER Zesco board chairperson Mbita Chitala says he has not abrogated any oath of office by divulging corporate matters after leaving office.

Dr Chitala has released a book entitled, 'Corporate Capture', in which he has given a detailed account of operations at Zesco during his tenure as board chairperson. In his book, Dr Chitala claims former Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe was fired after she allegedly supported the proposal to unbundle Zesco and restructure its debt. The resolution to unbundle Zesco resulted in Chinese lenders stopping funding projects that were being undertaken by the power company. But Mrs Mwanakatwe says she was not fired by former President Edgar Lungu based on reasons advanced by Dr Chitala. In another case, former Minister of Justice Given Lubinda is accused of having participated in an attempt to sell 7.9 hectares of Zesco land in Livingstone. Mr Lubinda has denied the allegation, saying he only asked Dr Chitala to consider prioritising a project related to the named piece of land , which had been on the table since 2012. Meanwhile, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has also "strongly refuted" some assertions Dr Chitala has made about the company in the publication. In an interview yesterday, Dr Chitala said he is a change maker who believes in doing things right. "If you look at my history, I have always wanted change, there is