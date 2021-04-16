I am not broke – Kambwili

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

IAM not working with the Patriotic Front (PF) because I am broke, but out of principle, National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba

Kambwili has said.Mr Kambwili says he is supporting the PF because some opposition political leaders seeking office do not have the capacity to address

challenges facing the country, but are doing it for their ego.Speaking to journalists yesterday, MrKambwili said his businesses are doing well,

adding that he cannot degrade himself by seeking handouts as alleged by some people.Mr Kambwili said he owns over 70 properties within and outside the countrywide which

accumulate rentals.“I have never been broke in my life, even all this time I have been squeezed, have you ever seen me walking hungry? Have my children been

pulled out of school, am I poor? “Look at how nice I look, my income was reduced, but I cannot be broke. I own over 70 properties in this country, I own over 70 houses,

I get rent every month,” Mr Kambwili said.He challenged those accusing him of being paid to support the PF to produce evidence.“Go to my house and see how many vehicles

I drive, I have properties in England, I have 15 big trucks ferrying Pepsi products, so, how can I be broke? “When I say I have reduced income, maybe

that is when I have reached the level of an average businessman in Zambia,” he said.Mr Kambwili said he remains a political heavyweight in the country’s political landscape

as opposed to insinuations that he is a ‘finished’politican.“One statement I issued at the PF convention,the whole country is talking about it, that shows

He also said the NDC will be holding its