‘I Am Not a Witch’ in flight

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed feature film I Am Not a Witch, which is written and directed Zambian- Welsh filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, is among the films chosen by Emirates to showcase its innovative new inflight entertainment syncing system introduced this month.

This is yet another milestone for the movie which was screened in the Director's Fortnight section at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and won the BAFTA Award for Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director and producer for Rungano and producer Emily Morgan at the 71st British Academy Film Awards.